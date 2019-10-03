Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bel Piatto Restaurant 1000 Kansas Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



October 1, 1950-September 23, 2018

Daryl Evan Wihlidal passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his adored grandmother, Myrtle Schalchli, his parents, George and Maryellen, and his beloved wife Teresa.

Daryl was born in Stockton, California on October 1, 1950, and lived in many cities before settling into his dream home on the banks of the Tuolumne River in Modesto. He was a quiet, gentle soul who liked solitude and being by himself, but never missed his Sunday breakfast group at the old El Rincon restaurant with his group of cronies (Chris, Ron, Bill, Scott, Corky, Denise, Bob, etc.), or at his neighbor Chris' house for a football game/political rant with the love of his later life Denise. He enjoyed kayaking and bicycling, and would drive a car anywhere – the man LOVED driving – and with his good friend Bill drove all over the country and Mexico on numerous adventures.

Daryl trained as a logistical/production engineer, and was employed at Otis Elevator and Hershey Foods before moving to a Gallo Wineries engineering subsidiary, Mid-Cal Engineering, where he designed and built the world's first rotary foiling machine, a device that stamps the foil over the cork of the wine he so dearly loved. After getting bored there he moved to Shibuya International, where he traveled all around the country and Japan making Shibuya's machines do what the salesmen had promised they would do. After tiring of corporate engineering he went into private consulting, using his good friend Mike's company, Beeler Industries, as kind of a work center and hangout, where he limited his work to the clients he really liked and treasured, and helped Beeler Industries get a patent for a pistachio huller.

Daryl kind of retired at age 62, using that as an excuse to buy a vacation house in Clearlake to be closer to his relatives when he chose; he kept working, but at a reduced level and only on projects he was really interested in. He also was able to spend more time with his longtime companion Denise, and they traveled extensively in Europe, cruised, and while he could then spend more time with her at her home in London, England, she also got to spend a lot more time in scenic Modesto.

Daryl is survived by his brother Ron, his nephew Christopher, and his beloved Denise, who was with him until the end. Interment will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at Bel Piatto Restaurant (1000 Kansas Avenue in Modesto) on Saturday, October 19, from 1-4 pm. This was Daryl and Denise's favorite watering hole, historically known as Early Dawn, and was the place where Daryl and his friends enjoyed a generation of alcoholic conviviality. While you may choose to pour one out for Daryl, please do not send flowers; instead, donate to the UCSF Foundation at

