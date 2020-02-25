Daryll W. Edwards
Sept. 9, 1951-Feb. 17, 2020
Our loving father and grandfather passed away peacefully on 02/17/2020 while battling cancer. Daryll leaves behind one daughter, Terena Holmes; one son, Deon Edwards; daughter-in-law, Desiree Edwards; seven grandchildren: Tre'Shell Richardson, Thomas, Richardson, Daryll Edwards Jr. (DJ), Khalia Edwards, Naiya Thomas, Ella Edwards, and Isaiah Beard, and one nephew, Willie Greene (Turtle). He will dearly be missed by his loved ones. Memorial services will be held in Modesto at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1p.m.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 25, 2020