David A. Rose
Sept. 4, 1952 - May 20, 2019
David A. Rose, age 66, of Turlock, California passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born September 4, 1952 in Modesto, California to Olivia J. and John F. Rose
Mr. Rose is survived by: his brother Gregory J. Rose; niece Jennifer Schuyler (Jeremy); nephew Bill McLaughlin (Kim); nephew John McLaughlin (Anne Nicolodi); uncle Joe Miranda; brother-in-law Kerry Cervelli; step-children Jaymee, Vilma, Debbi, Leilani, and Frank; step-grandchildren Dominic and Ezrae; and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his sister Teresa Cervelli and his parents.
A visitation for Mr. David A. Rose will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service: 286 W. Main Street, Turlock, California. There will be a recitation of the rosary followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church: 8471 Cypress Street, Hilmar, California. He will be laid to rest after the services at Turlock Memorial Park: 575 N. Soderquist Road, Turlock, California.
Services for David A. Rose are in the care of Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service (FD504) in Turlock, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 29, 2019