David Rupert AbleeApril 22, 1928 - May 2, 2020David was called to Heaven on May 2, 2020, he was 92. David was born on April 22, 1928 to Clearance & Anna in Fond du lac, Wisconsin where he spent his childhood years with his sisters Elaine & Ruth and brother Donnie. David's family moved to California when he was a Teen. David attended & graduated from Turlock Union High School. Shortly after High School David joined the California National Guard where he served 4 years and was Honorably Discharged. He met the love of his life, Esther on a Blind Date and traveled often from Turlock to French Camp to see her. They were Married in July 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church and celebrated 67 1/2 years of Marriage before Esther's passing. They had 3 children- Dennis, Diane & Brenda, 5 grandchildren & 3 great granddaughters. David worked for Foster Farms Dairy for 25 years as a Truck Mechanic. From there, he went on to work for Hughson School District for 12 years as a Bus Mechanic/Sub Bus Driver. During retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his pets. David loved Aviation and looked forward to taking his grandsons to the Modesto Airport when the B-17s and other WWII Warbirds flew in. David was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served as an usher for many years and enjoyed attending many Church functions. David enjoyed traveling. Two of his favorite trips were to the Grand Canyon & Hawaii. David also enjoyed going to Disneyland. David was a loving Husband, Father & Grandfather. A Private Graveside Service (due to current restrictions) will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church when current restrictions are lifted. Remembrances can be made to Grace Lutheran Church 617 W. Orangeburg Ave. Modesto.