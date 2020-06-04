David Allen Frost
December 28, 1945 - May 23, 2020
David Allen Frost was born on December 28, 1945 in Turlock, CA to David L. and Betty Berg Frost. He passed away on May 23, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Rogers, Arkansas at the age of 74 after battling cancer.
David is survived by his mother, Betty Frost of Holiday Island, AR, wife of the home, Margaret "Kathy" Frost of Seligman, MO. Four children: Christine Frost of Turlock, CA, Mike Frost and wife Judy of Bentonville, AR, Lori Boyd and husband Marty of Pea Ridge, AR, and Carrie Frost of Pea Ridge, AR. Two sisters: Bonnie Foster and husband Craig of Boise, Idaho, and Sharon Frost of Holiday Island, AR, and his mother-in-law, Julia Blackard. He has nine grandchildren: Anna, Alicia, Cruz, Chloe, Kelsie, Kamden, Eden, Hunter and Brayden. He also has one uncle, nephews, nieces, and cousins as well as eight great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, David L. Frost, two brothers: Robert Frost and Dale Frost, one son, Dean Allen Frost, and one grandchild, Raymond Arevalo.
David attended Gratton Elementary and Denair High School, in Denair, CA. He loved taking care of horses in his youth, and even used to ride one to school. He married Margaret "Kathy" Blackard on June 20, 1970, and lived in California until 1984 before moving to Seligman, MO to farm and haul feed. He worked hard as an independent owner-operator for fifty-six years, hauling his last load just three weeks before passing away. This is a testament to his strong work ethic. He loved farming, family and friends. His hobbies consisted of collecting guns and full-sized tractors. Dave never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone no matter where he was. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Seligman Cemetery in Seligman, Missouri, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. Pastor Gary Ryals will conduct the services.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.
Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or charity of choice in memory of David.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.