David Allen Van Dyken
April 28, 1947 - July 26, 2020
David Van Dyken joined his parents Sam and Angelina Van Dyken and other loved ones in heaven on Sunday, July 26, his father's birthday. David died of COVID-19 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton.
David lived a special life with sweetness and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved Jesus, and while we will miss him here on earth, we are comforted because we will see him again.
More information about his life is available at https://www.deeganfuneralchapels.com/tributes/David-VanDyken www.cvobituaries.com