1/
David Allen Van Dyken
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen Van Dyken
April 28, 1947 - July 26, 2020


David Van Dyken joined his parents Sam and Angelina Van Dyken and other loved ones in heaven on Sunday, July 26, his father's birthday. David died of COVID-19 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton.
David lived a special life with sweetness and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved Jesus, and while we will miss him here on earth, we are comforted because we will see him again.
More information about his life is available at https://www.deeganfuneralchapels.com/tributes/David-VanDyken
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved