David Bruce Anderson
Nov 23, 1959 - Feb 25, 2020
David Bruce Anderson, 60, of Modesto, California passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in San Joaquin County due to an automobile accident. David was born on November 23, 1959 in Syracuse, New York. He graduated in 1978 from Washington High School in Fremont, California & attended Chabot College in Hayward, California.
David was a loving grandfather, father, son, and brother. He loved his family more than anything in this world. David was a lifelong automotive enthusiast; he enjoyed the California coast, visiting Yosemite NP, enjoying a great seafood feast, and was a fan of both the SF Giants and SF 49ers.
David is survived by his four children, Michael Anderson of Del Mar, CA; Matthew Anderson; Nicholas Anderson & his wife Paris; Mariah Anderson, and their mother, Mari Anderson of Modesto, CA. His grandchildren Kayden Anderson & Magnolia Anderson of Modesto, CA.
His parents Richard & Patricia Anderson of Syracuse, New York. His brother Jeff Anderson & his wife Marie of San Ramon, CA; Kendra Anderson of Gardnerville, NV; and his nephew Ian Anderson & his fiance Ashley Ruskey of San Diego, CA; and David's fiance Vicki Masingle of Hickman, CA.
David was predeceased by his birth mother Diane Marie Yorton Anderson; his paternal grandparents Ivar & Mildred Anderson; his maternal grandparents Don Nash & Betty Gaetano; his grandparents Perry Yorton & Ann Reynolds; his great-grandparents Mr & Mrs Daniel G Shea; his Aunt Midge Paglia and his loving cousin Marylou Paglia, all from Syracuse, New York.
A celebration of life was previously held on Saturday, March 7th at One Church Modesto and led by family friend, Pastor Joel Boone of Big Valley Grace Church.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a gift to David's autistic special needs daughter's trust.
"Mariah Anderson
Supplemental Needs Trust"
c/o Oak Valley Comm. Bank
4120 Dale Rd
Modesto, CA 95356
Or you may donate online:
gf.me/u/xuszt7
Thank You All for your Love!
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 5, 2020