David George AngeloApril 23, 1937 – August 25, 2020David George Angelo passed away at the age of 83 in Turlock, CA. He was born on April 23, 1937 in Turlock, CA to Manuel "Pops" and Marie Mello Angelo.David met his "Forever Sweetheart" at Hilmar High School where he played sports and she was one of the first song leaders. He often said "She was the best thing that ever happened to me" and his kids often reminded him that he was right. David and Jo Ann (Beaty) Angelo were married over 63 years, and raised four children. Their song was "May I have this dance for the rest of my life".David was employed as a herdsman and foreman at Inderbitzen Dairy in Modesto for over 25 years. He then worked for Gallo in different roles until his retirement in 1997.His passion, besides his family, was supporting those who needed help. First with Shiloh School and Shiloh Paradise Baseball for youth. His biggest endeavor was when he and JoAnn teamed up with Sister Madeline Hanot and a group of parents to cofound the "Hanot Foundation" in 1973. The goal was to build a series of homes to make sure those with special needs had a place to be cared for when their parents could no longer provide care.The Modesto Bee, January 26, 1997 dubbed him the "Wonder Funder" in their unsung hero series. He and Jo Ann would travel around to the local festivals including the Apricot Fiesta, the Peach Festival and the 4th of July in Modesto with their "hat booth" raising money, one quarter at a time.He and his family conducted many fundraising projects including huge secondhand sales, pancake breakfasts, bowling tournaments and auctions. All proceeds went to the Hanot Foundation. When the homes were built in Lockeford there was a wing named after the "David Angelo Family" in recognition of their efforts. He was recognized as the Civitan Citizen of the Year 1979-1980 for outstanding and dedicated service, and was a finalist in the McClatchy Volunteer of the year.David enjoyed camping and fishing at Kennedy Meadows. He loved sports and instilled a love of the 49ers and San Francisco Giants in all of his family. He would even play the Giants game on the speakers in the barn as the cows were being milked. He bowled several years and was a 4-H leader. He loved boxing and visits to the slot machines at Harrah's.He spent countless hours on his "Phone Tree" reaching out to a long list of family, friends, and old classmates to check on their well-being or to wish them happy holidays.He was a devout Catholic who attended mass at St. Stanislaus and then St. Jude in Ceres, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ceres Council 13104. When his health no longer allowed travel, he watched mass and the rosary on TV every day.His last two years were spent at Turlock Nursing and Rehab Center. The family appreciates their care and kindness during these difficult times.David is survived by his wife Jo Ann; his children: Darann Plaza (Tim) Patterson, Darin Angelo (Marley), and Dalinda Cagle (Jeff) Ceres; four grandchildren: David "Aaron" Plaza (Monica), Matthew Plaza (Jackie), Nicholas Plaza (Nahomi), and Vanessa Cagle Pimentel (Beau); five great grandchildren; two brothers Walter Angelo of Hayward and Danny Angelo of Turlock; and many nieces and nephews who he loved and harassed. He was preceded in death by his son David Lonzo "Lonnie" Angelo.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that if anyone would care to send support to the Foundation in his memory that he spent much of his life and energy to achieve: Hanot Foundation Endowment, P.O Box 950, Lockeford, Ca 95237.Wish we could all get together, but services will be private. After 2020, we would like to have a Celebration of Life. In the meantime, please sign the memory page. We will read and treasure each of you. Memories can be shared at