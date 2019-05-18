Dr. David Bruce McMicken
January 29, 1949 - May 5, 2019
Dr. David Bruce McMicken died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Spring Harbor in Columbus, GA.
Funeral Services were held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Edgewood Baptist Church, 3564 Forrest Rd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Pastor Jonathan Merritt officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Vian, OK.
Dr. McMicken was born January 29, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA son of the late David Bruce McMicken, of Houston, TX and Patricia Ann York of Modesto, CA. Dave graduated pre-med from University of Pacific and gained his medical degree at the University of Texas in San Antonio. Dr. McMicken did a one-year internship at Scott & White in Temple, TX before completing an Emergency Medicine Residency at University of CA, San Francisco at Valley Medical Center.
He was also a member of their teaching staff.
Dave brought his family to Columbus, GA in December of 1987. He loved Columbus, the medical community, and the family centered life he led in this area.
Dave is preceded by his mother, Patricia York McMicken and his father, David Bruce McMicken, Sr. He is survived by his sister, Lin Edith McMicken of Sacramento, CA, and his wife Peggy McMicken of Columbus. He has two children, Anne Elizabeth McMicken of Marietta, GA. His son Daniel York McMicken lives in St. Simons, GA with his wife, Jenna Elaine and two children Samuel Bruce and Lily Grace.
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 18 to May 19, 2019