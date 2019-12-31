David T Cole
February 3, 1960 - December 19, 2019
David T. Cole passed away December 19, 2019 at the age of 59. He fought a hard fight with ALS and Huntingtons disease diagnosis. David leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Rosemarie C. Cole. His son Brett (Eva) Lybarger and two grandchildren Sierra and Joshua. His father Don Cole, his sister Donna Brown and brothers, Darrel Cole and Dale Cole. and many other loving family members.
David lived his life to help and please others. He was happy working and staying busy, but also enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
David worked as general manager for B&Z Auto Color, in Modesto. He started in January of 1980 until he retired in August 2017.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 4th 2020 at 2:30 pm. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness- Sierra Vista Congregation 4940 Claus Rd Modesto, Ca Remembrances can be made to Kingdom Hall building fund in the name of David T. Cole 708 Norwegian Ave. Modesto, Ca 95350
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020