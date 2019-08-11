David William Eastep, Sr. passed away on July 31st, 2019 due to respiratory complications. He was the oldest son of Silas William Eastep and Inez Laverne McCain. He is survived by his eldest son David William Eastep, Jr., daughter Mary Kathrine Kim, brother Phillip Eastep and his sister Barbara Ann Dionne. David retired from Tri-Valley Growers where he was a fork-lift driver of 45 years. He enjoyed playing his guitar, visiting with friends, singing Elvis Presley songs and performing Elvis impersonations. We love you very much and you will be remembered as a person who lived life to the fullest. Viewing for friends and family will be on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 2-5PM. Graveside services will be held on August 15, 2019 at 10am at Ceres Memorial Park located on 1801 E. Whitmore Avenue.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2019