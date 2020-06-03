David EllisApril 20 ,1953 - May 22,2020David went home to the Lord, leaving behind wife Jeannie Ellis of Ripon, CA. Sons Jeremiah Ellis (Meghan) of Ripon CA. John Ellis (Renata) of San Lorenzo, CA. Step-sons Larry Postma of Manteca, CA. Neil Postma of Hillsboro,OR. David was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He always put his family first. We will forever be grateful for his love.