David Ellis
1953 - 2020
April 20 ,1953 - May 22,2020
David went home to the Lord, leaving behind wife Jeannie Ellis of Ripon, CA. Sons Jeremiah Ellis (Meghan) of Ripon CA. John Ellis (Renata) of San Lorenzo, CA. Step-sons Larry Postma of Manteca, CA. Neil Postma of Hillsboro,OR. David was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He always put his family first. We will forever be grateful for his love.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 3, 2020.
