David Goulart
Oct 30, 1959 - Apr 24, 2019
David Goulart, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away after a 14 month battle with cancer. Born in Stockton, David graduated from Lincoln High School and lived in Stockton until 2000 when he relocated to Ripon. He is the son of Lorine Wanner Sanford and Raymond Goulart, and brother of Steven Goulart and Alisa Goulart.
David worked a variety of warehouse/labor jobs for twenty years following graduation from high school. Then, in 2000, a temporary job resulted in an introduction to Michael and Barry Wever of Ripon and David's hiring on with Wever Trucking. Thus began David's career in truck and trailer mechanics and truck driving and a long and meaningful relationship with the Wevers.
David's passions included reading, travel, and photography. He continued his education throughout his life through his love of reading. David's unpretentiousness hid a deep knowledge of history and geography. His love for travel manifested itself in a search for little-traveled roads and quiet empty spaces, found in the eastern Sierra and northern Nevada. His photography displayed a natural talent for framing the simplicity of those places he loved to visit. We are thankful for the collection of photos he left, allowing us to continue seeing beauty through his eyes.
David will be remembered for his integrity, his generosity, and his humor. At David's request, there will not be a funeral but a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 7 to May 12, 2019