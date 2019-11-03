Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. David Heersink. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. David Heersink

Dr. David Heersink passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Dave was born in Alamosa, Colorado and was raised on the family farm along with 8 brothers and sisters. When he was a teenager, his family moved to Modesto, California. He graduated from high school and worked several different jobs before discovering his interest in the Chiropractic field. Dave went to college to study medicine and then on to Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. After graduation, he returned to Modesto and began treating patients with the Palmer Specific method of chiropractic medicine. In over 50 years of practice he helped many patients find relief from pain and restored health. He once said that he had never experienced a day where he regretted going into the office. He enjoyed his work and practiced until he was 86 years young. Dave and his ex-wife Esther had three children, Steven, Donald and Cheryl. All pre-deceased him. He was also pre-deceased by his wife Elena. He is survived by one sister, and one brother, a large number of family and friends, as well as many former patients who were very fond of him. Dave lived a very full life. He enjoyed travel, the outdoors and good food. Skiing was his favorite sport and Sun Valley, Idaho and Mammoth Mountain Ski resorts were two of his favorite places to visit. Just this past February he took a return trip to Sun Valley even though he had retired from skiing a few years ago. He also enjoyed boating, motorcycle trips, hunting, and traveling with friends. Most mornings Dave could be found having breakfast with friends at his favorite breakfast stop, My Garden Café. He also enjoyed cooking and had a kitchen outfitted to serve.

Dave will be remembered for his smile, his love of family, his devotion to his patients, his love of friends, and his generosity. No services will be held at his request.

Dr. David HeersinkDr. David Heersink passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Dave was born in Alamosa, Colorado and was raised on the family farm along with 8 brothers and sisters. When he was a teenager, his family moved to Modesto, California. He graduated from high school and worked several different jobs before discovering his interest in the Chiropractic field. Dave went to college to study medicine and then on to Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa. After graduation, he returned to Modesto and began treating patients with the Palmer Specific method of chiropractic medicine. In over 50 years of practice he helped many patients find relief from pain and restored health. He once said that he had never experienced a day where he regretted going into the office. He enjoyed his work and practiced until he was 86 years young. Dave and his ex-wife Esther had three children, Steven, Donald and Cheryl. All pre-deceased him. He was also pre-deceased by his wife Elena. He is survived by one sister, and one brother, a large number of family and friends, as well as many former patients who were very fond of him. Dave lived a very full life. He enjoyed travel, the outdoors and good food. Skiing was his favorite sport and Sun Valley, Idaho and Mammoth Mountain Ski resorts were two of his favorite places to visit. Just this past February he took a return trip to Sun Valley even though he had retired from skiing a few years ago. He also enjoyed boating, motorcycle trips, hunting, and traveling with friends. Most mornings Dave could be found having breakfast with friends at his favorite breakfast stop, My Garden Café. He also enjoyed cooking and had a kitchen outfitted to serve.Dave will be remembered for his smile, his love of family, his devotion to his patients, his love of friends, and his generosity. No services will be held at his request. Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019

