David E. Jackson
April 15, 1934 - February 26, 2019
David passed away on February 26th. He was born on April 15, 1934 in Choteau, OK to Andrew and Inez Jackson. He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Jackson. He is survived by his daughter Lori Arnold (Rick), and his two sons Dan Jackson (Joanna) and Rick Jackson (Penny). He had seven grandchildren, Michael Arnold (Amanda), Jennifer Buck (Joel), Ryan Jackson (Khristine), Derek Jackson, Arielle Crowder (Steven), Olivia Thurmon (DeeJay), and Brendan Jackson. He also is survived by his two brothers Leon Jackson of Hearne, TX and James Jackson of Hickman, CA. He worked as vice president and credit supervisor for Roger's Jewelers for over 40 years. Services will be private. Please send all remembrances to the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
(209) 883-4465
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 2, 2019