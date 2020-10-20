DAVID LEE FOWLER1932 – 2020David Lee Fowler, Sr., 88 years old, died October 15, 2020 after a long illness. He was born May 1, 1932 in Weleetka, Oklahoma. At an early age his parents moved to Modesto, California where David resided until his retirement.He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Tire sales and real estate occupied his working career. Serving as president of a Lyons Club Chapter and governor of the local district kept him busy for many years.He lived his retirement years at the Veterans Home in California, Yountville.He leaves his wife, Susan, stepsons Shane Miller and Jeremy Miller, sons Danny and Dougie, brother Gene (Danute), sisters Wanda Bollinger and Phyllis Walden, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased sons were, David Lee Junior and Gary Lee.His burial will be private.