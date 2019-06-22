David John Loeffler
Aug 8, 1952 - Jun. 18, 2019
David John Loeffler was born Aug. 8, 1952 in San Francisco CA. He was born with a clubfoot and brain damage. He was adopted by Roland and Kathryn Loeffler of Modesto, CA. David has gone through many surgeries for his club foot. David attended John C Fremont Elementary Roosevelt Jr. High, Davis High School, MJC & Fresno State. David played the saxaphone in the high school Band.
David wasn't into sports possibly because we were playing football out front and he busted his chin open – there was a few stiches. David spent most of his time reading. He worked for overholtzer church furniture for many years and then with B&B Trucking. He spent a brief time in the Navy he was medically discharged with Eplipsy. David met his princess Laura D. Heacox here at Emanuel and they've been together ever since. Married April 29, 2006 13 years.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 22, 2019