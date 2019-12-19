Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lopez. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Rosary 6:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave Modesto , CA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 1200 Maze Blvd. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Michael Lopez

Nov 19, 1966 - Dec 16, 2019

David passed away on December 16, 2019 after 53 years of life filled with love and joy. Of all the many joys in his life, his family were his most prized possessions. He is survived by wife Sheri, children Josh, Chelsea, Boyd, Amanda, and Desi, and granddaughter Claire. Dave was born and raised in Modesto, CA on November 19, 1966 to his parents Manuel and Mary alongside siblings Juan, Abraham, Manuel, Tommy, and Martha. His love of his family could only be rivaled by his love for his city. He spent the majority of his adult life striving to serve his community, including two terms as Modesto City Councilman from 2007-2015. Even after his terms ended, he remained an active member of the city that he loved so much and would make a point to say a kind word to anyone that he came across.

If you were fortunate enough to have spent any amount of time with Dave, you would know that he was one of the most kind-hearted people you would ever meet. In photos with his family, he is often the one with the biggest smile, which is a perfect example of how he lived his life. During the times when he was in a particular state of happiness, you would frequently hear him say "This is quite a life we've carved out for ourselves." Of course, a good number of these times involved watching the Rams, swimming with his granddaughter, or simply sitting in the backyard on a cool night enjoying the company of friends and family. No matter the situation, you could count on Dave to greet you with a giant smile and a surprisingly gentle hug for a man his size. Dave was 6'5", and his heart was every bit as big as he was. He will be greatly missed by so many that he came into contact with and will surely be watching over his family through good times and bad, sending down his biggest smile yet.

Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Lopez Family. Visitation will be held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto CA on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm with the Recitation of the Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 12:00 pm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1200 Maze Blvd., Modesto CA. Reception will follow funeral services at the McHenry Museum, 1402 I St, Modesto, CA. Memorial contributions can be sent to Love Modesto by calling (209)566-9343.

www.cvobituaries.com





