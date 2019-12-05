David Lynn Campbell
May 10, 1962 - October 31, 2019
David Lynn Campbell, 57, entered into rest October 31, 2019.
He was born May 10, 1962, in Modesto, California, to Cyrice and Joretta. He attended Catherine Everett Elementary and Davis High. He was a long haul truck driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing, old pickups, four wheeling, going to the ocean and spending time with family and friends, he also liked guns.
He is survived by his wife Claudia Campbell, son Anthony Campbell, daughter Tami Fry, brothers Tom and Don Campbell, and 5 grandchildren, Rosie, Anthony, Gabe, Dominen and Joretta.
He is preceded in death, by his father, mother, and sister Patricia Labuga.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 7 at 1:00 pm Ripon Cemetery 320 N. Stockton St. Ripon, CA 95336
Reception immediately following 18778 S. Wagner Ave. Ripon, CA 95336
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 5, 2019