David Paul JanssonJanuary 26, 1956-May 19, 2020David Paul Jansson, 64, of San Andreas and the Bay Area, California, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton, CA. David was born in Oakland, CA January, 26 1956 to Parents Stanley K Jansson and Yvonne D Jansson (Deceased) and grew up in the San Francisco East Bay Area. He was a loving husband to Christine and her Children along with Brothers, Stanley and Todd, Step-Sister Renee, Sisters-in Laws, Karen and Colleen, Step-Son Kristopher, Step-Daughter Alli, two Step-Grandchildren, Hadley and Kinsley, and Nephew/Godson Hunter.David gave us his larger than life personality, great wit, sense of style and zest for life for which we will always be grateful and miss. David had many interests including Boating, Fishing, Golf, Travel, Sailing and Entertaining.A Celebration of Life will be planned later this summer for his Bay Area family and Gold Country family as well. All will be invited to attend, with the date, time and place to be determined. We will also plan a joint remembrance for Yvonne (Bonnie). Dave's mother as well.Notes, cards or remembrances to: Remember Daveyboy, POB 455, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245