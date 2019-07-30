David Ryan Dickerson
November 26, 1983 - June 24, 2019
David was born on November 26, 1983 and passed away on June 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his loving father David Ray Dickerson and his Auntie Candy. He is survived by his mother Phyllis Scoto, Step Father Joey Scoto, Brother Joey, Sister-in-Law Amber, Brother Alex, Sister-in-Law Jessica and his Grandmother Elsie Cates. His Niece and Nephews: Emma, Jon, Campbell and Shepherd. His loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He loved and was loved by Tawny Rollins and her children Tait and Layla.
David loved cars, singing karaoke, driving, video games, anime, kittens, pretending to be a ninja/samurai in the front-yard with his shirt off, smoking cigarettes, Tasty Thai, energy drinks, that danky stanky, painting his cars with things that aren't for painting cars, and most of all making us all laugh.
Services will be held on July 31st, 4:00 P.M. at Salas Brothers Chapel in Modesto.
Our lives will never be the same. We love you David.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 30, 2019