David Paul Silva Sr.
Jan. 26, 1938 - Mar. 24, 2019
David Paul Silva Sr., of Turlock, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was 81 years old.
David was born in Terceira Island, Azores on January 26, 1938 to Maria and Faustino Da Silva. At the age of 15, he immigrated to the United States and graduated from Santa Clara High School.
David worked for General Motors for 30 years before retiring at the age of 50. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle, traveling, and attending Portuguese Festas, both locally and abroad. He was a valued member of the Portuguese Association.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Silva; and his brother, John Silva. He is survived by his sons, David (Sarona) and Daniel; daughter, Lisa; grandchildren: Eileen, Elizabeth, David and Lisa; 7 great-grandchildren; his partner, Janice; sister-in-law, Bernice; nieces, Kathy (Kenny) and Ginger (Jessie); as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A funeral Mass will be held the following morning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12th, followed by a reception, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 2602 S. Walnut Rd., Turlock. A private interment will be held for David's family at Turlock Memorial Park.
Memorial donation can be made in David's honor to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.
www.cvobituaries.com
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 632-1018
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2019