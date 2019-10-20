Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Surber. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Burwood Cemetery River Road Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID MICHAEL SURBER

NOV. 1, 1973-JUL 14, 2019

Dave was born in Modesto on Nov. 1, 1973 to parents Lee Roy Surber and Margie Surber. He passed peacefully on July 14, 2019, at age 45, in Chapel Hill NC after an unexpected illness. He is survived by his parents Lee Roy and Margie Surber, one sister Diana Surber (Richard

There will be a graveside service at 1pm Friday, Oct. 25 at Burwood Cemetery on River Road in Escalon. A celebration and sharing of stories at the Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., will follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite animal shelter or humane society.

DAVID MICHAEL SURBERNOV. 1, 1973-JUL 14, 2019Dave was born in Modesto on Nov. 1, 1973 to parents Lee Roy Surber and Margie Surber. He passed peacefully on July 14, 2019, at age 45, in Chapel Hill NC after an unexpected illness. He is survived by his parents Lee Roy and Margie Surber, one sister Diana Surber (Richard Smith ) of Oakland, brothers Dan Surber (Jene Doornik) of Panama City, FL and James Surber (Nina Weisshaar) of Costa Mesa, CA, niece Diana Surber and nephew Jacob Surber. Dave never married. Dave grew up in Modesto. He played Little League baseball and was a great third baseman. He attended Wilson School, La Loma Jr. High and graduated from Downey High School in 1991. He moved to North Carolina in 1996 and, with his fun-loving spirit and ready smile, made deep and lasting connections and leaves a legacy of love and friendship with his community of friends there. Dave is especially remembered for his talent at golf, which he started playing at a young age. He lettered in golf all four years at Downey High, played in national junior tournaments and then on the professional Triangle Golf Tour. He was a passionate competitor and later took up darts, at which he also excellend, winning numerous trophies and team championships. Dave had a love for animals and his best friend was his faithful dog Buster. Dave had a gift for working with his hands and enjoyed a second career at carpentry and home remodeling after many years of management in tire sales. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and family camping at Pinecrest. Dave loved everyone and loved life so much. He was determined, courageous and irreverent to the end. He will be an inspiration to us forever to remember to love on each other, to be kind and help each other and get things done. That material stuff is not that important and to enjoy the moment. And to always, always, always hug it out!There will be a graveside service at 1pm Friday, Oct. 25 at Burwood Cemetery on River Road in Escalon. A celebration and sharing of stories at the Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., will follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite animal shelter or humane society. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 20, 2019

