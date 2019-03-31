Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Tillson Bradford

August 31, 1948 - March 2, 2019

David Bradford passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, while on vacation with his wife in San Diego, California. They had been visiting his daughter. David's last full day was energetic and enjoyable, touring the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Midway, then dining with family and sharing laughter. The following morning he would have said he "coasted to a stop." He was relaxing in a rooftop spa at a lovely downtown hotel where, due to a long-standing heart condition, he "went to sleep and didn't wake up."

David was born in Modesto, California, the eldest son of Clarkson B. Bradford and Marion A. (Tillson) Bradford. He was a graduate of Grace Davis High School, class of '66. He went on to attend 2 years at Menlo Junior College, then was accepted to the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York. He graduated from the Academy in 1972. David married Carolyn Ayers in 1972. The Army sent them to the Panama Canal Zone, which remained a fond and memorable assignment for David, and where their first child (Clark) was born. U.S. assignments included Georgia and Kentucky, where their daughter (Adele) was born. The couple returned to Modesto, California following the completion of his Army tenure in 1978. Upon his return to Modesto, David joined the family business, The Modesto Lumber Company (est. 1873), formerly located at 9th and G Streets. Their youngest son (Warren) was then born in Modesto. David was appointed President of the Lumber Company in 1990.

David was a third-generation

When the Modesto Lumber Company closed in 1992, David found his passion for baking. He opened Word-of-Mouth Baking Company producing artisan breads and pastries distributed through the Modesto Certified Farmers' Market, local restaurants and grocery stores throughout the Central Valley.

He loved to teach and share his art. He was a bakery consultant for local bakeries and for the Stanislaus Unified School District Nutrition Center. He most recently taught young students to cook through the Junior Chef grant programs. He enjoyed providing cooking demonstrations at the Farmers' Market to highlight local, seasonal produce. David also mentored local bakers and teachers over the years.

He provided breads and pastries for various local organizations, often donating products for fundraisers. He was frequently heard saying, "Anything worth doing is worth over doing!" He could be seen each Summer for many years hosting themed dinners, front-row center, with friends at the MoBand concerts in Graceada Park. David enjoyed sharing his enthusiasm for the band by leading the audience in vigorous clapping (mostly) in time to the music. He was civic-minded and generous within the community. He was, however, most generous with his smile.

David is survived by his wife, Marsha McCabe Bradford and leaves behind his brother, John Bradford (Julie); his son, Clark Bradford (Christine) and grandson, William; his daughter, Adele Bradford; his son Warren Bradford (Brittany), grandson Peyton, granddaughter Kaylee; stepson Christopher Larsen (Melinda), and step-grandson Maxwell.

His "foodie" friends, swimming buddies and neighbors--who all enjoyed his unique sense of humor and fun-loving personality--will miss and remember David.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at The State Theatre, 1307 "J" Street Modesto, Saturday, April 6, from 10:00 am–12:00 noon. (Please note: there is a worthy special event downtown during this time, and parking will be impacted. Plan to park North of J Street, as the street may be closed). In lieu of flowers, the family requests thoughtful donations to be made to The State Theatre

Doors at the State will be open at 9:30 am. The gathering will be informal and guests are encouraged to drop in during this time period and share their stories. Humor is encouraged, as Dave would have preferred.



