Dayna DeFilippo Brown
November 30, 1977 - June 22, 2020
DAYNA DEFILIPPO BROWN
Dayna DeFilippo Brown died Monday June 22, 2020 at the age of 42 at her home in Modesto, California after a long illness. A gravesite service will be held for her Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Acacia Memorial Park, 801 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Salas Brothers will be handling the arrangements.
Dayna was born November 30, 1977 in Modesto California to Alan and Georgia DeFilippo. She attended local schools and was a graduate of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. After graduating, she lived for a time in Los Angeles where she worked as a food stylist for film and television shows. In 2017, she married the long-time love of her life, Kyle Brown. Her last job before her illness was as a server at Sabatino's Mediterranean Restaurant on McHenry Avenue.
Dayna spent her free time drawing and was a talented artist who favored the Korean Manga style of cartoons. She loved to make caricatures of friends, family members and TV characters with her accurate and insightful drawings. She was an excellent cook; her roasted red pepper soup was loved by all and the family eagerly anticipated her annual Christmas cookies.
She loved cats and spent her own money making sure the feral cats in her neighborhood were spayed and neutered.
She was diagnosed with colon cancer at the same time she gave birth to her beautiful baby and spent her last three and a half years fighting cancer and being a wonderful mother to her daughter. Dayna leaves behind her husband Kyle Brown and daughter Reese Aubrey Brown, her sister Christina, her mother Georgia and stepfather Frank Carson, father Alan and stepmother Karen DeFilippo, her Aunt Jan DeFilippo of Moreno Valley, her Uncle Chuck and Aunt Patty Heckendorf of Modesto as well as cousins Cathy, Elizabeth, O.J., Annie, and Sabrina. All of us will miss her beautiful smile, her lovely voice and her kind nature. Although her body has died, we know her generous and loving spirit will shine forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dayna's name to the American Cancer Society or to any group that rescues and helps feral cats.
