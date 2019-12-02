Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Memorial service 2:00 PM Calvary Reformed Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



May 10, 1927 - Nov 22, 2019

Wilhelmina (Wilma) Weststeyn Van de Pol passed away on Friday, November 22, after a short battle with cancer.

Wilma was born on May 10, 1927 in Abbenes, Haarlemermeer, The Netherlands. She is one of thirteen siblings born to Eimbertus and Josina Weststeyn. Wilma moved to Ripon in 1948. She met John Van de Pol in an English class in Ripon and the two were married on February 2, 1951.

John and Wilma were married for 42 years and had four sons. John (Sue) of Texas, Bernie(Donna) of Escalon, Henry(Joyce) of Modesto and Gerard (Bonnie) of Escalon. Wilma was "Oma" to thirteen grandchildren and "Great Oma" to twenty-one great grandchildren with one more on the way. She lived most of her life in Escalon, Ca where she worked hard on the family dairy and almond farm.

Wilma enjoyed keeping a well kept home and in earlier years enjoyed the game of golf. She also enjoyed gardening, making homemade jam and applesauce as well as cooking Sunday lunches for her family. Wilma was a member of Calvary Reformed Church in Ripon for 70 years.

Wilma is preceded in death by her husband John (1993), son Henry (2019) and grandson Kenny (1987). A memorial service will be held at Calvary Reformed Church in Ripon, Ca on Friday, December 6, 2019 @ 2:oo p.m.

Remembrances may be made to Calvary Reformed Church in Ripon or to Hospice.

