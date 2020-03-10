Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Sickert. View Sign Service Information Cherokee Memorial Park 14165 N. Beckman Rd Lodi , CA 95240 (209)-334-9613 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Sickert

July 16, 1941 - March 3, 2020

The pearly gates were rolled open early on the morning of Tuesday, March 3rd to admit and welcome long time Salida resident, Dean William Sickert. Born July 16, 1941 in Pendleton, Oregon, Dean completed his secondary education at schools in Boise, Idaho, Stockton and Redondo Beach before joining the

Before completing his military duty, he was briefly based in Hawaii where he met and married his lovely wife, Helen Sugiyama. Dean, Helen and his step son Gary Sugiyama soon settled into their new home in Salida where the family would remain during Dean's career with the California Department of Corrections.

But it was in nearby Modesto that Dean would discover his true avocation: preparing and serving the perfectly barbecued beef tri-tip sandwich. For 10 years Dean volunteered this and other culinary skills while assisting in the preparation of lunch and special occasion meals for staff and volunteers of the Big Valley Grace Community Church, an institution that would also become Dean's second family and spiritual anchor.

Later in his middle years, following the untimely death of his wife, Dean willingly assumed the role of parent surrogate, when, as a single grandparent he raised his granddaughter, Jennifer.

Dean is survived by his brother Richard Sickert, step son Gary Sugiyama, son Shawn Sickert, daughter Sandra Lopez and grandchildren.

It is also appropriate to acknowledge the professional staff of Optimal Hospice who provided excellent palliative care during the last week of his life.

Interment will be at the Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA. A family memorial will be held in the Vineyard Chapel at that location on Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 A.M.



www.cvobituaries.com



