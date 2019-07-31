, Deana Rushton
Nov 18, 1940 - July 25, 2019
. Deana passed away after battling cancer for more than twenty years.
She is survived by her three siblings Phyllis, Dave and Buddy, her husband of almost sixty years Joe Rushton, her two children Renee and Rick, her three grandchildren Jesse, Cameron and Austin, and her four great-grandchildren Kayla, Tyler, Jo-Jo, and Layla.
Deana was one of a kind and will be forever missed.
Viewing at Lakewood Heritage Chapel on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Graveside service the following day Friday August 2, 2029 at 10 AM.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 31, 2019