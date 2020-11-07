1/
Deanna (Rowe) Morris
1940 - 2020
Deanna Gayle Morris (Rowe)
August 3, 1940 - October 20, 2020
Deanna Morris, 80 went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with health issues. Her devotion to her family, friends and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. She was born to the late Russell and Jessie Rowe, sister to the late Ken Rowe. She grew up by the Tuolumne River on River Rd. in Modesto and graduated from Ceres High School. She was a member of Job's Daughters and First Baptist church. She loved God and her church family who gave her lifelong support. She just celebrated 43 years of sobriety in AA. Before she retired she worked as a social worker for Laura's House and The Redwood Center in Modesto where she helped many. In 2014 she moved to Rossmore in Walnut Creek, CA and made many wonderful new friends. She never forgot her Modesto-Ceres friends! She loved them all!! She is survived by her daughter, Rene' Ecker-Zocchi, a son, Robert Berthelson. Grandsons, Carlo Zocchi (spouse, Sofia), Gian Zocchi, Kyle, Nicholas and Chance Berthelson. Granddaughter, Jordan Davis. Four great-grandchildren. Sweet dog Fergie, and a cat Simon. A memorial service will be held outside at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, CA 11/12/20 at 1:30 p.m.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
