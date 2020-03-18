Deborah Jean Garcia
July 4, 1956 - Mar. 12, 2020
Deborah Jean Garcia, Debbie, passed away peacefully in Turlock, CA at the age of 63.
Born in Oklahoma City, OK to Robert and Ella White, Debbie was raised in San Jose, CA. She resided in Chowchilla and Merced, before settling down in Turlock for the last 20 years. Debbie married the love of her life, Peter Garcia on February 18, 1995 in South Lake Tahoe, NV.
A restauranteur for most of her life, Debbie loved to cook in her spare time. She also enjoyed trips to the beach, camping at the Delta with her family, and enjoying a warm cup of coffee on her porch in the mornings.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Robert White; her parents, Ella and Bob Swart; her sisters, Deb King and Patty Barnes; brother, Greg Swart; her nephew, Justin Fraser; her husband, Pete Garcia and loving grandson, AJ Garcia.
She is survived by her sons, Josiah (Lori) Baird of Modesto, CA, Michael Silveira of Chowchilla, CA and Peter (Ariana Messina) Garcia of Turlock, CA; her daughters, Rose (Tyler) Dent of Virginia, Debra (Cliff) Rosebrough of Missouri and Kathy Davis of Fontana, CA; her nieces, Kelly Finnegan of Fernley, NV and Barbara (Eddie) McCombs of Turlock, CA; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 18, 2020