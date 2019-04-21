Deborah Jean King
November 18, 1963 - March 23, 2019
Debbie King, 55, of Wallowa, Oregon, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2019. Debbie was born on November 18, 1963 in Manteca, CA to John and Rena Swier.
She was the youngest of seven and graduated from Ripon Christian High School.
Debbie leaves behind the love of her life for over 35 years and high school sweetheart, Ron King, and her children, Justin (Brittnie), and Casey (Hailee).
She was preceded in death by her father, John Swier. She is survived by her mother, Rena Swier, and her siblings, Diana Beuving, Randall Swier, Loren Swier, Larry Swier, Roger Swier and Dolores Werkhoven.
Debbie was a beloved and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed hunting. Debbie was one of those people everyone liked. Her smile was contagious, and her heart was filled with love for God and everyone around her.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11am at Big Valley Grace Community Church, Modesto.
Big Valley Grace Community Chr
4040 Tully Rd
Modesto, CA 95356
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2019