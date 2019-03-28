Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ryken. View Sign

Deborah Ann Ryken

October 30, 1959- March 20, 2019

Deborah (Debi) Ryken passed away from a long illness on March 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Debi was born in Wainfleet, Ontario Canada to the late Peter and Nellie Ryken. She moved with her family to Escalon, Ca. when she was 2 years old. She attended Ripon Christian School and MJC. Debi worked in the insurance industry for 35 years. She lived in Oakdale, Ca. with her beloved husband Robert Jacobsma and her dog Penny. Debi enjoyed yoga, walking her dog, reading and movies. Debi will be greatly missed by her husband Robert Jacobsma, her sisters, Klazina Mosley (Pat) Nancy Hall (David) 8 nephews and nieces. A private celebration of life will be held.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

