Debra Kay Raynor
February 6, 1954 - Oct 23, 2019
Debra is survived by her son, Christopher Robert Raynor and her daughter, Christina Marie Dempsey. Also, by 6 grandchildren - Joshua Bryan Dempsey 21, Leah Marie Dempsey 19, Alexis Tiffany Dempsey 19, Melissa Anne Dempsey 16, Samual Robert Raynor 15 & Monique Raynor 12.
Debra was born in Freeport, Texas then later moved to Modesto, Ca in her early years of grammer school with her parents, Lex Bryan and Audrey Bryan. Debra attended Downy High School and then graduated June 1973.
She married June 10th 1973 then in May 2014 divorced. She went to work with her mother after high school in a Dr's office where she was a medical assistant. In spring of 2016 she moved to New York to be with her daughter and her family where she remained till her passing in Oct 2019.
She loved doves, horses, mountains, & traveling. Her passion in life was spending time with her grandkids doing whatever they wanted to.
A celebration of life will be held in Debra's honor Saturday Nov. 30th 2019 @ Assembly of God church @ 11am with a reception to follow. Located @ 2007 5th st, Hughson, Ca. 95326 Family welcomes all who would like to pay their respects and support the family. (please bring a side dish for pot luck)
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019