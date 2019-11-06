Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Kay Raynor. View Sign Service Information J Ronald Scott Funeral Home Inc 20 Ponquogue Ave Hampton Bays , NY 11946 (631)-728-3660 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Assembly of God church 2007 5th st, Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Kay Raynor

February 6, 1954 - Oct 23, 2019

Debra is survived by her son, Christopher Robert Raynor and her daughter, Christina Marie Dempsey. Also, by 6 grandchildren - Joshua Bryan Dempsey 21, Leah Marie Dempsey 19, Alexis Tiffany Dempsey 19, Melissa Anne Dempsey 16, Samual Robert Raynor 15 & Monique Raynor 12.

Debra was born in Freeport, Texas then later moved to Modesto, Ca in her early years of grammer school with her parents, Lex Bryan and Audrey Bryan. Debra attended Downy High School and then graduated June 1973.

She married June 10th 1973 then in May 2014 divorced. She went to work with her mother after high school in a Dr's office where she was a medical assistant. In spring of 2016 she moved to New York to be with her daughter and her family where she remained till her passing in Oct 2019.

She loved doves, horses, mountains, & traveling. Her passion in life was spending time with her grandkids doing whatever they wanted to.

A celebration of life will be held in Debra's honor Saturday Nov. 30th 2019 @ Assembly of God church @ 11am with a reception to follow. Located @ 2007 5th st, Hughson, Ca. 95326 Family welcomes all who would like to pay their respects and support the family. (please bring a side dish for pot luck)

www.cvobituaries.com



Debra Kay RaynorFebruary 6, 1954 - Oct 23, 2019Debra is survived by her son, Christopher Robert Raynor and her daughter, Christina Marie Dempsey. Also, by 6 grandchildren - Joshua Bryan Dempsey 21, Leah Marie Dempsey 19, Alexis Tiffany Dempsey 19, Melissa Anne Dempsey 16, Samual Robert Raynor 15 & Monique Raynor 12.Debra was born in Freeport, Texas then later moved to Modesto, Ca in her early years of grammer school with her parents, Lex Bryan and Audrey Bryan. Debra attended Downy High School and then graduated June 1973.She married June 10th 1973 then in May 2014 divorced. She went to work with her mother after high school in a Dr's office where she was a medical assistant. In spring of 2016 she moved to New York to be with her daughter and her family where she remained till her passing in Oct 2019.She loved doves, horses, mountains, & traveling. Her passion in life was spending time with her grandkids doing whatever they wanted to.A celebration of life will be held in Debra's honor Saturday Nov. 30th 2019 @ Assembly of God church @ 11am with a reception to follow. Located @ 2007 5th st, Hughson, Ca. 95326 Family welcomes all who would like to pay their respects and support the family. (please bring a side dish for pot luck) Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close