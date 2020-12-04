Debra Laurence

October 28, 2020

Mi Wuk Village, California - Debra Jean Schanz Laurance passed away on October 28, 2020 after an extended illness. Deb was born in San Mateo, California on May 7, 1961 to Bill and Maggie Schanz. She lived in Redwood City, CA until she was 5 when her family moved to Santa Clara, CA. She grew up in Santa Clara going to school from grade school on to and graduating from Santa Clara High school. During her senior year, she worked part time at Santa Clara Plastic, and went to work full-time with them in their office. Growing up her mother took her to numerous SF Giants games developing a lifetime love for them and baseball. She also

attended numerous music concerts on the green in Oakland which helped her to enjoy various music groups. At 18, when Santa Clara Plastic moved to Boise Idaho, Deb also moved with them. She worked and lived in Boise until they sold out to a larger company. Deb was 21 by that time and decided to move back to

Santa Clara. She worked in Los Gatos for a while and eventually met and married Randy Thorson in May of 1986. They moved to Modesto in Nov of 1986, where her two sons Chris and Trevor were born: Chris in Sept 1987 and Trevor in Dec 1989. She and Randy were divorced in 1992. At this time Deb was helping to start Johansen High School as the bookkeeper ordering everything, they needed to start a new High School. While working at Johansen she started to attend Modesto Junior College working on an AA degree in Human Services. She also got invited to join the Mexican American Bowling league with a 188 average. While working at Johansen she met Mike Laurance and in 1998 they were married and lived in Modesto. Together they Golfed, Snow Skied, Bowled and enjoyed Traveling. In April 2003 Deb earned her degree with Honors in Human Services. In the fall when school started, she moved into the classroom as a Para-Professional working with disabled

students, which she loved. When they retired in 2008, they moved to Mi Wuk Village after learning how to make Kettle Corn while helping the Free Methodist Church of Modesto starting Mi Wuk Kettle Corn. This became their retirement hobby allowing them to travel all over California. They also traveled to Hawaii and Mexico several times. They joined the Twain Harte Rotary and helped to start the Royal Flush Crapper Derby in 2014 after the disastrous fall of 2013. While getting involved with numerous shows she met Nina from Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue and so wanted to help with the animals they took in. Deb loved listening to her favorite local bands, Crazy Ivan, Chains Required, Rock of Ages and Stomp Box, going to hear them whenever they played. Deb loved sitting on

her couch and watching the snow fall during a snowstorm. She loved the quiet beauty of the snowflakes and the patterns they created. Deb was preceded in death by her parents. Deb leaves behind her husband of 22 years Mike, her two

sons Chris and Trevor, Trevor's Fiance Lourdes and her step-daughter Jodi, and her brother Bill of Boise Idaho. A celebration of life will be held early next year, after restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the donations be made to the Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue 11775 Mono Way, Box 226, Sonora, CA.





