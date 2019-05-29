Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Ridgemark Hollister , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Lynn Mitchell

Sept. 16, 1952-May 21, 2019

Debra Lynn Mitchell, 66, passed away on May 21st in her home in Hollister.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ridgemark in Hollister, California on June 15 at 2pm with Pastor Scott Reeve officiating. A private interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial at a later date.

Debra was born in Modesto to Jake and Beverly Ashby on September 16, 1952. She graduated Grace Davis High in 1970. She earned her degree in Dental Assisting from Modesto JC. She was Miss Modesto 1973 and 2nd runner up in the Miss California Pageant. She, along with her husband, raised their children in Herald. Kelly and Debra moved to Hollister in 2008. She enjoyed crafting and sewing for her grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her husband Kelly, Mother Beverly, Brother Jeff, Daughter Erinn and her husband Taran of Carmel, her grandchildren Tevan and Edith and son Casey of San Diego. She is preceded in death by her father Jake and son Kory T.

Memorial donations may be made to WorldVision,

