Debra Darlene Hunt Van Lue.

October 9, 1954 to March 15, 2019

Debra passed away peacefully on March 15th at the age of 64. She had been battling several auto immune diseases for many years but always with such a positive attitude and was a huge inspiration to all who knew her. She was the 2nd of 6 children born to Phil and Nadine Fanelli of Hilmar CA. Debra is survived by her loving husband Dave; her sons Brian (Kiersten), Donny and Patrick & their children; her sisters Denice (Tom) and Terry (Calvin) & their children; her brother's Victor (Robin) Robert (Karen) Philip (Chris) & their children.

Debra loved spending time with her many friends and family. She had worked in the fields of finance and property management. She spent many years as a hospital volunteer. Debra loved to travel and had been on many great adventures. She also loved entertaining in her beautiful home. She will always be very loved and remembered in our hearts.

Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Van Lue family.





3833 East Avenue

Livermore , CA 94550

