Deck H. Wong Mar
Feb 2, 1925 - May 2, 2020
Deck died peacefully at home. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Chui Mee; children – Teresa, Diana & partner Larry, Christine & husband Wade, Ellen, Larry & wife Erin; grandchildren - Michael, Logan, Christopher, Ciara, Argus and Laurel. He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Wong of Patterson.
Born in Gexiang Village, China, he was the third child of Mar Sun and Wong Pui Lan. At age 13, he emigrated to the U.S. and spent his early years in McCloud and Modesto.
He served in the U.S. Army's 83rd Infantry Division during World War II, where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received during the Battle of the Hedgerows.
Deck proudly became a U.S. citizen in the 1960's.
After a few years as a partner in a radio/tv repair shop, he found a career with the Modesto City School District.
Deck was a quiet man, dedicated to his family. Young Deck enjoyed fishing with friends. After hitting retirement, he enjoyed jaunts to the local casinos with his wife. Also, for the last 30 years, he loved meeting weekly with his gang of MCSD retirees for breakfast.
Deck was laid to rest on May 9th in French Camp, Ca.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Veteran's organization, such as the V.F.W. or D.A.V.
RIP Daddy. We miss you.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 17, 2020.