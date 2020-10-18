Dedrick G. Denison
January 18, 1929 - September 29, 2020
Loving husband and father, accomplished business leader and life-long Modesto resident, Dedrick G. Denison passed away on September 29, 2020, due to cardiac arrest.
Dedrick was born in Modesto, California on January 18, 1929, to George and Aubrey Denison. A graduate of Modesto High School, Dedrick went on to attend Modesto Junior College and in 1948 enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He graduated from the Officers Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia and was appointed second lieutenant in 1955. Dedrick served as a commissioned officer in the California National Guard for ten years.
While in the service and for many years after, Dedrick maintained a successful business career as the owner and operator of Denison's Floral, providing exceptional floral design and service to the community. As Modesto grew, Dedrick turned his attention to a future in real estate and in 1966 obtained his broker's license -launching a proud and accomplished career of over 30 years. Dedrick formed his own company becoming the Co-Founder and broker/owner of Denison & Casey Real Estate in 1969. After many celebrated years in partnership, Dedrick branched out on his own to become the broker/owner of Century 21, Denison & Associates Realtors enjoying several more years until his retirement.
Throughout his storied career, Dedrick was committed to a leadership role in a wide range of community service organizations, serving on the Modesto City Planning Commission, a member of the Grand Jury, Chairman of the Stanislaus County March of Dimes, the Library and Cultural Commission, Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Historical Society, Board of Directors Visiting Nurse Association, the Modesto Board of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors, among others.
After a successful career in real estate and public service, Dedrick became intimately involved in the yachting and boating community in California and was named "Outstanding Yachtsman of the Year" in 1980. Always a leader in whatever he set out to do, Dedrick was a founding member of the Marina West Yacht Club in Stockton and became Commodore in 1980. He later served as Director of the Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association (PICYA) and in 1987 was elected Commodore. Dedrick continued as a delegate to PICYA and chaired several committees and causes over the years. He was also a long-time member of the Stockton Yacht Club and belonged to the International Order of the Blue Gavel, an association of former yacht club commodores. His penchant for giving back and his commitment to boating safety lead him to participate beyond his PICYA duties. He was the President of the Recreational Boaters of California organization in 1993 and participated in the National Advisory Council for the Boat Owners Association of the United States. After many devoted years, Dedrick received the Pacific Coast Yacht Association's Charles A. Langlais award in 2014 for his "exceptional, outstanding and meritorious service to the sport of yachting". Dedrick continued to actively communicate with his beloved fellow yachtsmen and offer his support to PICYA and the yachting community until his final days.
Dedrick is survived by the love of his life, Betty Denison -his wife of 71 years, including his children: Debra Hilgedick (Steve) of Portland, OR, Stacy Swain (John) of Orinda, CA and George Denison, also of Portland, OR. Mr. Denison's eldest son Rick preceded him in death. Grandchildren are Tavia Dechant (David), Justin Kurland (Courtnie), Brian Kurland (Chanda), Drew Denison (Sherri), Courtney Denison, Molly Swain and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dedrick was a sharp-as-a-tack 91-year-old gentleman and will be fondly remembered for his formal organizational skills, public speaking prowess and his impeccable business acumen. Throughout his life, Dedrick valued honesty, integrity and good will towards others. In his later years, Dedrick's greatest joy came from seeing his children and grandchildren achieve their dreams no matter what path they chose in life. His family meant the world to him. Dedrick's big heart and kind demeanor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Due to Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
