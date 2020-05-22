Dee Dee Taylor
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dee Dee Lorraine Taylor (55) passed away unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism on May 9, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, CA.
Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Robert Mark Taylor, step-daughter Nicole Wagner (Kevin), step-son Mike Young (Yvonne); step-son Brandon Taylor (Mellisa), step-daughter Kristin Pena (Ray), and daughters Amy Moldenhauer (Josh), and Kelli Taylor. She was most proud to be "Memaw" to her 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Janet Larrea, brothers Perry (Kyla) & Lance McKenzie, sister Amberly Echols, aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, and her beloved dogs.
Dee Dee is preceded in death by her father Paul McKenzie, step-father Al Larrea, grandparents Roy & Lorene McKenzie, and parents-in-law Charles & Bernice Taylor.
On Valentine's Day, she married Mark Taylor in 1986. They built their life together in Merced running a screen printing business, Taylormade, for 16 years. Most recently, Dee Dee resigned from her secretarial job at Atwater Glass to begin a new chapter of life in Idaho. No matter where she worked, she found joy in the job by connecting with those around her. She never met a stranger she didn't know. There was a genuineness in her care of others, and particularly her warm hugs.
A Celebration of Dee Dee's life is scheduled for 11am, on June 20, 2020 at Valley Bible Church, 3312 N. G St. Merced (barring further Covid-related restrictions).
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Valley Bible Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 20, 2020
My heart is completely broken finding out that you passed away. You were genuinely beautiful. I could never forget about your contagious smile or your laugh. You were so understanding and gave the best advice. Sending you all my deepest condolences, love and hugs.
Ella
Family
May 20, 2020
My heart is broken for Amy and Kelli. I remember how lovingly your mom was to both of you. May great memories bring a smile to your faces and peace to your hearts.
Linda
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved