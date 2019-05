Delayne (Coco) MendenceJanuary 5, 1951 - March 22,2019She was born in Modesto, CA. In her early teens she moved to San Jose, CA. She graduated from Blackford High School. She married her husband Jim. They started a family in the early 70's, then moved to Ceres, CA. She is survived by her children, Jason Mendence of Riverbank, CA and Joy Mendence of Oakdale, CA, 2 grand daughters Jacy Dorr and Victoria Mendence, 1 sister Jill Smith of Ceres, 2 brothers, Paul Smith and Samual Robinson both of Modesto, CA, 1 nephew Cody Sexton, 1 great nephew Jax Sexton both of Modesto. She was preceded in death by her father Samuel (Benny) Robinson, mother Ruby Smith and step father Philip Smith.Please join us for a celebration of her life on May 25, 2019 from 11:30 - 2:00 at the American Legion Hall 1531 2nd Street Escalon, CA 95320.