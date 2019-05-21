Delayne (Coco) Mendence
January 5, 1951 - March 22,2019
She was born in Modesto, CA. In her early teens she moved to San Jose, CA. She graduated from Blackford High School. She married her husband Jim. They started a family in the early 70's, then moved to Ceres, CA. She is survived by her children, Jason Mendence of Riverbank, CA and Joy Mendence of Oakdale, CA, 2 grand daughters Jacy Dorr and Victoria Mendence, 1 sister Jill Smith of Ceres, 2 brothers, Paul Smith and Samual Robinson both of Modesto, CA, 1 nephew Cody Sexton, 1 great nephew Jax Sexton both of Modesto. She was preceded in death by her father Samuel (Benny) Robinson, mother Ruby Smith and step father Philip Smith.
Please join us for a celebration of her life on May 25, 2019 from 11:30 - 2:00 at the American Legion Hall 1531 2nd Street Escalon, CA 95320.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 21, 2019