Delbert C ChoateAugust 11, 1947 - April 16, 2020Delbert C Choate, 72, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. He is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Delbert was born in Ada, OK. He moved to Ceres, CA in 1948 and lived there until moving to Modesto, CA in the 1960's. He graduated from Grace Davis HS in 1965. He enlisted in the US Army in 1966, first serving in Germany and then Vietnam before being honorably discharged in 1969. He retired from MID in 2002 after 32 years. He enjoyed many years of baseball, softball, camping, fishing, hunting as well as collecting in various interests over the years.Delbert is survived by his wife of 48 years Janet, son Jason Choate, daughter Jamie Choate, step father Elwyn Johnson, all of Modesto, sisters Dorothy (Charles) Wood of Ardmore, OK, Carol (Rick) Walker of Turlock, CA, Barbara (Mark) Kain of Grants Pass, OR, aunts Judy (Don) Plunket of Oklahoma City, Alice Wood of San Jose, CA, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.Private burial arrangements were made with Lakewood Memorial. A celebration of life will be held when family and friends can safely gather together.In lieu of flowers a donation of your choice would be appreciated.