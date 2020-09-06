Delinda (Del) Marie BettencourtFebruary 19, 1924 - August 26, 2020Delinda Marie Bettencourt, 96, of Turlock, CA, died peacefully on August 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Jo Ann, in Sugar Hill, GA.Visitation and rosary will be held on Thursday, September 10th at 5 pm with rosary recital at 6 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel, 1258 R Street, Newman, CA.A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 11th at 10am at Our Lady of Miracles Church in Gustine, CA.Del was born on February 19, 1924, in Orland, CA. She was raised along with her siblings on a dairy farm in Hilmar, CA, and graduated from Hilmar High School. In 1943, she married Edward Bettencourt and raised their two children, Jo Ann and Jack, in Crows Landing, CA. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary altar society, the U.P.P.E.C., and the Pink Ladies volunteers at Brandel Manor in Turlock. You could always find her helping in the kitchen at the Portuguese Fiestas. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Newman Travel agency and was able to travel to many places she would not have otherwise visited including her beloved Azore Islands.Del was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, owner of the West Side Auction Yard in Newman, CA, from 1965-1977, her grandson, Ely, and her four siblings, Frank, Rosina, Toni, and Joe. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Rademacher of Sugar Hill GA, and her son, Jack Bettencourt of Sonora, CA, three granddaughters, Launa Valente, Sarah Harrison and Heather Rademacher, 11 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ed, at the Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, CA.