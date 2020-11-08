Dellora McReynoldsAug 10, 1924 - Oct 25, 2020Dellora Jane Dabney (Mac) McReynolds peacefully passed away at the age of 96, October 25, 2020. She was born August 10, 1924 in Aurora, Illinois, the oldest of 7 children.She was an Army Cadet Nurse during World War II, and spent 42 years as an RN taking care of others. She is survived by 1 sister, Marjorie, 2 sons Michael and Richard, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She survived a number of major illnesses. She was a very special woman. No services at her request.