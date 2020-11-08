Dellora McReynolds
Aug 10, 1924 - Oct 25, 2020
Dellora Jane Dabney (Mac) McReynolds peacefully passed away at the age of 96, October 25, 2020. She was born August 10, 1924 in Aurora, Illinois, the oldest of 7 children.
She was an Army Cadet Nurse during World War II, and spent 42 years as an RN taking care of others. She is survived by 1 sister, Marjorie, 2 sons Michael and Richard, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She survived a number of major illnesses. She was a very special woman. No services at her request.