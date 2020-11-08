1/
Dellora McReynolds
Dellora McReynolds
Aug 10, 1924 - Oct 25, 2020
Dellora Jane Dabney (Mac) McReynolds peacefully passed away at the age of 96, October 25, 2020. She was born August 10, 1924 in Aurora, Illinois, the oldest of 7 children.
She was an Army Cadet Nurse during World War II, and spent 42 years as an RN taking care of others. She is survived by 1 sister, Marjorie, 2 sons Michael and Richard, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She survived a number of major illnesses. She was a very special woman. No services at her request.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
