Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock , CA 95381
(209)-632-9111
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock , CA

Deloris Edith Mirko

Jan. 2, 1925 - Feb. 15, 2020

Deloris Edith Mirko passed away on February 15, 2020. She was 95 years old. Born at home in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Emmanuel and Beatrice Petersen on January 2, 1925, she was always lively. She spent her childhood growing up in Albert Lea with her grandparents, parents, four sisters and two brothers. She was active in church and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was baptized in Albert Lea as a young girl.

During her high school years, her parents and younger siblings moved out to California. Deloris and her oldest sister, Marcella, stayed with their grandmother until Marcella graduated from high school. Her Uncle Lloyd and Aunt Lillian drove them both to California that summer to rejoin the family who had settled in Turlock. Deloris graduated from Turlock High School in 1943. The family was active in Calvary Baptist Church where she became a member.

During the war years, Deloris decided to become a nurse. She went to nurses training in Oakland. One night, on a double date with her girlfriend, she met Vincent Mirko, who was a Marine returning from the South Pacific. On December 31, 1948, they were married "at home" in Turlock. The church held a nice reception for them.

They began their first few years in Oakland and started a family. Michael was born in 1950 and Stephanie in 1952. The family was quickly growing out of their apartment, so they moved to Mission San Jose. David was born in 1954 and Helene in 1955. Deloris was always busy with 4 children born in 5 years. She always came up with fun things to keep the children happy. Everyone in the neighborhood liked Dee or "Aunt Dee" as the neighborhood children called her. The family spent many holidays and weekends in Turlock with her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

By then, Mission was part of the bigger city called Fremont. The family moved across town to a bigger house where they lived until "Mirko's" retirement. By then, the children were off to college or getting married, so they downsized and moved back home to Turlock.

Deloris loved gardening, stitchery, playing Scrabble and cards. She spent her whole life humming and loved a group sing along. Most of all, she loved playing and coloring with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deloris was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie; her loving husband, "Mirko;" and her son, Michael. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley, Marcella and Eloise; her brother, Philip; and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Geri Mirko; her daughter, Helene and her husband Dwight; her brother, Dan Petersen; sister, Clarice Pearson; grandchildren, Daniel Hubbell, Carrie Moynihan, Diane Young, Miles Mirko, Kristi Cokenes, Korinne Wiese, David Mirko II, Jonathan Mirko and Emily Mirko; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A reception will follow at Calvary Baptist Church, on the corner of Olive and Monte Vista Ave.

Memorial donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church or .

www.cvobituaries.com





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.