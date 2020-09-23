Denise DickasonJune 10, 1956 - September 14, 2020Denise was born June 10, 1956, the third child of H. Frank Dickason and Ann Lucas Dickason. At three weeks, Denise contracted meningitis, which left her with limitations. During her childhood, she attended St. Vincent's in Santa Barbara, a wonderful residential program and school operated by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul. The family wore out many sets of tires with weekend trips to visit her. She spent her teen and early adult years at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Terra Bella, with frequent visits home, and she returned home to Modesto in the mid-1980s.In 1984, the year of the Los Angeles Olympics, Denise participated in the Special Olympics at U.C. Berkeley, where she responded to enormous cheers to move from last to second place in her race. Understanding the power of encouragement, years later she would daily place a star on her dog Barney's behavior chart.Denise enjoyed completing 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles on her own and making hook rugs, which she generously shared with family and friends. She looked forward to family gatherings, going out to restaurants with family or caretakers, as well as shredding papers for anyone who needed her service. Her greatest joy, though, was caring for babies. She loved to hold, feed, and bathe them, and even relished changing diapers.Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Ann, and her youngest brother, David. She is survived by her father, Frank, her brothers Ted (Janet) Dickason and Matthew Dickason, Sr., her sister Diana (Dean) Mortensen, and her loving dog Barney. In recent years, her caregivers, Debra, Claire, and Edith provided heartfelt and loving care for Denise. They have been like family.Denise taught us many lessons of choice: kindness for those often thought to be the least among us, patience when we want to hurry, peace instead of irritation, forgiveness because we all need to be forgiven. Denise loved Jesus, and she is home with Him now, made whole.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no formal service. We will continue to remember and cherish Denise for who she was in our lives.