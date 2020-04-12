Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Lynelle Dorrity

October 19, 1964 - March 31, 2020

Denise was born in Modesto, California where she grew up and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Adrian's Beauty College and worked as a hair stylist for many years. Denise had recently moved to Reno, Nevada where she passed away after a long battle with chronic lung disease. Denise had a big heart and was always willing to help others. She was a member of the L.D.S. Mormon church. Denise had a strong faith in God. She was a proud mother and had enormous love for her children. She leaves behind her son; Steven Manyen, son; Shawn Paul, daughter; Caitlyn Dorrity, and son; Jaden Dorrity. She also leaves behind sister; Danette (Rick) Belletto, sister; Carolyn Dorrity Barker, brother; Paul (Lisa) Dorrity, father; Paul Dorrity Sr., and mother; Dawn (Harold) Brown. Denise also left behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Denise will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

