Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829

Dennis Borrelli

March 3, 1943 - May 28, 2019

Dennis Borrelli passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a battle with bladder cancer. Dennis was born on March 4th, 1943 to Joe and Rosie Borrelli of Hilmar and went to be with the Lord on May 28th, 2019.

Dennis married Genevieve (Genny) Carranza on June 2, 1962. They met each other in the 5th grade at Crows Landing Elementary School and became sweethearts in 8th grade. Dennis is survived by Genny his wife of almost 57 years, two sisters: Joanne Borrelli Lear of Hilmar and Cynthia Borrelli of Monterey, as well as his six children: Kevin Borrelli of Portland Oregon-wife Leslie, Kimberly Borrelli of Turlock, Darren Borrelli of Hilmar-wife Charlene, Brent Borrelli of Creswell Oregon-wife Jolene, Joseph Borrelli of Turlock-wife Geralyn, and Sean Borrelli of Modesto-wife Thedra. Dennis has left behind 16 grandchildren ranging from ages 16 to 30 and 3 great-granddaughters, the newest being born on May 26th, 2019. Dennis is proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Rosie Borrelli of Hilmar.

Our beloved father was not a big man in stature, but a big man in heart. He cherished his family and enjoyed the gatherings that brought them all together for loud talk, laughter and food. In the fall, Dennis enjoyed Hilmar Friday night football games that he has been attending for over 50 years. He himself was a Yellowjacket, playing for coach Cantrell. But it wasn't only the exciting football games he went to see, but longtime friends and family that he would run into. Friends remember him as having the kindest, sweetest soul who would lend a hand to anyone in need.

Dennis loved living on the family ranch that his grandfather purchased in 1940. He often shared, with excitement, the history of his family heritage.

Our father was a man of integrity and humility who taught all his children the value of hard work, honesty, respect for others and the value of family.

Dennis grew up on a dairy milking cows, worked for nearly 40-years at Patterson Frozen Foods, and managed his family ranch.

Our father will be remembered for his strong faith, love of family, and his kindness to others. There will be a Celebration of Life service on June 6th, 2019 at 10:30 am at New Life Christen Center in Turlock, CA. Memorial contributions can be made in Dennis Borrelli's name to CovenantCare at Home-Hospice. 125 N. Broadway, Suite 1A, Turlock CA



