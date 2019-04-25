Dennis Dae Montgomery
June 1, 1948 - April 16, 2019
Dennis D. Montgomery, age 70, of Modesto, California, born in Nan King, China on June 1, 1948. He passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. The family moved to Modesto from Pennsylvania after his father retired from the U.S. Army and after marrying his best friend, Patricia (Bowler) Montgomery, on Nov. 5, 1966 in Harmarville, Pennsylvania. They were happily married for fifty-three years. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from being a machine set-up man at NI Industries in Riverbank, California.
He was a hard worker but first a loving and dedicated family man and they were his first priority. He was such a proud Dad and Grandpa. His daughters and grandchildren could turn to him at any time and he would be there for them. He enjoyed genealogy, country music, camping and going to the reservoir or mountains for the day. Come football season he would enjoy watching/cheering for The Pittsburgh Steelers.
He's preceded in death by his father, M/Sgt Samuel G. Montgomery, his mother, Faye L. (Moyer) Montgomery and younger brother, Richard G. Montgomery all formerly of Pennsylvania.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia, two daughters, Denise(George)Heister of Texas, Vickie(Hesten)Montgomery Sturko of B.C.,Canada, Sister, Pamela(Ronald)Meyer of Washington. Grandchildren; Patricia Leeann and GT Nason, Dennis Heister, Jessica Saad and Great Granddaughter Grace Heister, also many loving aunts, uncles, and amazing nieces and nephews.
His family and friends will deeply miss his quiet, gentle strength, his one of a kind laugh, his homemade specialty breakfast, and so much more! He is gone, but always in our hearts with love and memories.
Salas Brothers handled arrangements.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday for immediate family.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 25, 2019