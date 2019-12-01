Dennis Wayne Helton
January 17 1947 - November 21, 2019
Dennis Helton was a husband, father of three and grandfather of eight. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Dennis was born to Claude and Vernadeen Helton in Modesto, CA on January 17, 1947. He joined the Sea Scouts in 1964 and graduated from Thomas Downey High School in 1965. He was United States Navy active duty from 1965-1971. Dennis capitalized on his gifted mechanical and welding abilities and started his first construction company, Dennis Design and Mfg. in 1980. He was influential in the design and installation of many food manufacturing systems in the wine, beverage, chocolate, and feed industry. He had a creative and artistic personality and was passionate about music and art.
Dennis loved the ocean and had the privilege to serve as the Commodore of the Aeolian Yacht Club in Alameda CA. He often told stories of the friends he had made at the yacht club and the responsibilities he had as the commodore.
After his retirement in 2010, he pursued a lifelong dream of being an actor and a model. His signature mustache and great personality were a perfect match for the roles he played. He had the opportunity to appear in movies, commercials, theatre in San Francisco, photo shoots and a calendar for Chick-fil-A. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family on long bike rides, sports events, and anything the grandkids were involved in. He was a super Papa. He could always be counted on when help was needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Kenneth Helton. He is survived by his wife Audrey Helton, daughters Tammy Blanchard (Aran), Kelley Ogan (Greg), son Kris Helton (Jennifer) and grandchildren Kimberly, Lucas, Zoe, Sydney, Oliver, Owen, Adalyn, and Jameson. Dennis was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:00 pm at Modesto Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Avenue, Modesto.
Remembrances can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spires Way, Modesto CA 95356
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019