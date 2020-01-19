Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Jackson. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Royce Jackson

June 7, 1954 - Jan. 10, 2020

Dennis past away unexpectedly following surgey, he was 65 years old.

He lived his early childhood on Cherrywood Drive in Modesto. In the arly 1960's the family moved to the Sacramento - area were he graduated from Castle Robles High School in 1972. After high school Dennis served in the United States Marine Corp from 1974 to 1977, on a helicopter gunship over seas. Dennis proudly served his community as a Firefighter/Engineer retiring in 2004 after 23 years from Stanislaus Consolidated Fire. After retiring Dennis and his wife Priscilla enjoyed life by traveling, wine tasting and entertaining friends and family.

Predeceased by his mother Madona Jackson.

Dennis is survived by his wife Priscilla Jackson, his parents Hilton his two brothers Michael Jackson and Hilton Jackson Jr. and sister Terry Jackson. Dennis' children are Sean Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Kristina Rossi-David, Matthew Rossi and six wonderful grandchildren.

Dennis touched the lives of many, and many considered him a best friend. He had a contagious laugh and great sense of humor and could tell a joke better than anyone else. The world is better because of Dennis and his dedication to family, friends and community. Love respected and now missed by many.

A celebration of his life wil take place in the near future.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

